BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $35,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $4.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $930.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,358. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $901.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $892.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

