Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 2.22% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYC opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

