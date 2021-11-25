Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. 332,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,563. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market cap of $436.36 million, a P/E ratio of 151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 590.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

