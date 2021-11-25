BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Shares of ZAG stock remained flat at $C$15.39 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 94,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,162. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$15.32 and a 52-week high of C$16.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.80.

