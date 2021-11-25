BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock opened at C$19.97 on Thursday. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of C$16.15 and a 12-month high of C$20.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.08.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.