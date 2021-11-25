BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.96

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €54.96 ($62.45) and traded as high as €59.02 ($67.07). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €58.64 ($66.64), with a volume of 3,210,613 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNP. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.60 ($70.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.77) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.11 ($71.71).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

