Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.20

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.20 and traded as high as C$56.48. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$55.85, with a volume of 97,437 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$57.75 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.31.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.34.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

