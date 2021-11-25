Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) President Douglas T. Linde Sells 34,476 Shares

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BXP opened at $118.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,590,000 after buying an additional 147,739 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $410,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 39,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

