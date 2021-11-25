Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 475.03%.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

