Brian Arthur Phillips Acquires 1,000 Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Director Brian Arthur Phillips bought 1,000 shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at C$292,410.

Shares of CVE:CTS opened at C$6.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

