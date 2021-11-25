Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 935 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 935 ($12.22) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 974.38 ($12.73).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 917 ($11.98) on Wednesday. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a one year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 906.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 935.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 27.64.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total value of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). In the last three months, insiders bought 44 shares of company stock worth $27,155.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

