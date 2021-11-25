Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.87. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

AMD stock opened at $157.80 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

