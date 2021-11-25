Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.69. 1,591,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.19 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

