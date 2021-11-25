Brokerages Anticipate Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. Castlight Health posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSLT. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CSLT stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.76 million, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $39,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $227,967 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 34.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

