Brokerages Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMRK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $228,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $414.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $18.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

