Brokerages Anticipate Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.28). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:TNGX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.41. 94,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,971. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,093,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

