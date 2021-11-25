Brokerages Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). CareCloud reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTBC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $117,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in CareCloud by 3.2% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CareCloud by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareCloud by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CareCloud by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CareCloud by 274.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 81,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 50,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,061. The company has a market cap of $104.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.83. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

