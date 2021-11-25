Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.49). Cedar Fair reported earnings of ($1.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 236,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,574. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $52.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

