Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.17). Eventbrite posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of EB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,892,000 after buying an additional 722,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,252,000 after buying an additional 572,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,243,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,860,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,352,000 after acquiring an additional 380,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,508,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

