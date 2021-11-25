Brokerages Expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Lipocine posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Lipocine by 122.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 173,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 313,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 243.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPCN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.17. 550,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,388. The company has a market capitalization of $103.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.42.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

