Brokerages Set Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Price Target at $6.50

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,875,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,225,000 after purchasing an additional 187,324 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 148,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.42. 312,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $581.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

