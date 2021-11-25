Brokerages Set Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Target Price at €24.81

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.87 ($28.26).

GYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($27.27) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.30 ($31.02) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

GYC traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €21.52 ($24.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,893 shares. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($22.89). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.65.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

