Brokerages Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Target Price at $150.71

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,783. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

