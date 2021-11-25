Brokerages Set Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) PT at €12.33

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.33 ($14.02).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.61) price target on Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.48) price target on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.30) price target on Orange in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

EPA:ORA traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €9.93 ($11.28). 7,862,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.74. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.13) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($17.95).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

