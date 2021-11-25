Brokerages Set Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Price Target at $51.44

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.44.

XM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion and a PE ratio of -22.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,176 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. VGI Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after acquiring an additional 339,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after acquiring an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

