Brokers Issue Forecasts for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $4.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NYSE ANF opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

