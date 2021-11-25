BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BRT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $362.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

