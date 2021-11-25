BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.71

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $7.00. BTCS shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 162,780 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in BTCS in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in BTCS in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

