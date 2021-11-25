Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $54.63 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.6% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $115.17 and a one year high of $165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

