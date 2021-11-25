Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Invests $223,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 13,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

M&T Bank stock opened at $161.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.05. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $116.29 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.