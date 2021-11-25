Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in National Grid were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Grid by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 408,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 6,299.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 57,637 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the second quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in National Grid by 53.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NGG opened at $66.64 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

