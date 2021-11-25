Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $441,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYH. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $284.96 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $296.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.23.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

