CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of CAMP opened at $10.20 on Thursday. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $366.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.95, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.