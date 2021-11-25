Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.05. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 77,742 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFW. Raymond James raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.90 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$207.47 million and a P/E ratio of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.29.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$295.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.15 million. Research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,478,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,392,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,929,856.16. Also, Director Ronald Mathison bought 175,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,163,933.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 756,200 shares of company stock worth $3,693,856.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

