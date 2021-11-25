Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$162.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a $158.00 rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$160.73.

CM traded up C$0.41 on Wednesday, hitting C$149.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$147.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$144.45. The firm has a market cap of C$67.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$107.44 and a 12 month high of C$152.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 14.4899989 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$342,976. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

