Canton Hathaway LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 61,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 546.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.64. 1,595,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,483. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $162.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

