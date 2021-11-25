Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,955.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.76.

Snowflake stock traded up $11.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $355.36. 2,380,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,243. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.56. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $12,696,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 872,223 shares of company stock valued at $292,708,383. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

