Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

