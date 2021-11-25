Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PEP opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

