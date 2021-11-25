Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,302 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 202.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $326.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.30 and a 200-day moving average of $210.84. The company has a market cap of $814.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

