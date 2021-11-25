Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.24 and a 200 day moving average of $242.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $197.80 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

