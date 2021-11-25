Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,906,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 404,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 124,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTC opened at $90.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.