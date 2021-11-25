Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $160.64 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $122.38 and a one year high of $162.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

