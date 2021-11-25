Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 649 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $341.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.31. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,893,113 shares of company stock worth $660,001,361. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

