Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman Sells 3,959 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $109,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CBNK opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $388.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $28.16.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 66.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.
