Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman Sells 3,959 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $109,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $388.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 66.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

