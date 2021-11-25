Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $650,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $262.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.11 and a 200-day moving average of $247.51. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $202.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.