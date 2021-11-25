Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $740,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Biogen by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Biogen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $250.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.40 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.85.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer cut Biogen to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.91.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

