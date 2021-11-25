Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) CEO Acquires $25,677.75 in Stock

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darren Jamison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Darren Jamison purchased 7,500 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CGRN opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Capstone Green Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $75.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.41.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Green Energy Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

