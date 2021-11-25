Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Carter Bankshares worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

