Casper Trading 26.5% Higher Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $445.21 million and approximately $42.00 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00072613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00093352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.41 or 0.07596921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,758.88 or 0.99831333 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,496,471,843 coins and its circulating supply is 2,544,362,997 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

